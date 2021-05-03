NSI/STA-21 Students in Class

210305-N-EL867-0010 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 5, 2021) Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 20010 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), R.I., listen during a class on compasses and navigational equipment, March 5. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

