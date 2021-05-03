Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSI/STA-21 Students in Class [Image 2 of 2]

    NSI/STA-21 Students in Class

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Service Training Command

    210305-N-EL867-0010 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 5, 2021) Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 20010 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), R.I., listen during a class on compasses and navigational equipment, March 5. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

