NSI/STA-21 Students in Class

210305-N-EL867-0005 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 5, 2021) Officer Candidate Juan Cortez, a Texas City, Texas native and Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 20010 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), R.I., takes notes during a class on compasses and navigational equipment, March 5. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

