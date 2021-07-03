ANG command chief visits Citizen Airmen in Maine

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard (ANG), bumps elbows with Master Sgt. Mel Metton, assigned to the 132nd Air Refueling Squadron, 101st Air Refueling Wing (ARW), Maine National Guard, during a visit to Bangor Air National Guard Base, Bangor, Maine, March 7, 2021. While in Maine, Williams traveled to several ANG facilities, including South Portland Air Guard Station, 101st Air Refueling Wing, and Maine Joint Force Headquarters, to meet with Airmen, learn more about their mission and thank members for serving. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

