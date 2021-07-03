Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ANG command chief visits Citizen Airmen in Maine [Image 2 of 4]

    ANG command chief visits Citizen Airmen in Maine

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard (ANG), bumps elbows with Master Sgt. Mel Metton, assigned to the 132nd Air Refueling Squadron, 101st Air Refueling Wing (ARW), Maine National Guard, during a visit to Bangor Air National Guard Base, Bangor, Maine, March 7, 2021. While in Maine, Williams traveled to several ANG facilities, including South Portland Air Guard Station, 101st Air Refueling Wing, and Maine Joint Force Headquarters, to meet with Airmen, learn more about their mission and thank members for serving. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 10:32
    Photo ID: 6546784
    VIRIN: 210307-Z-MT804-1161
    Resolution: 6232x4816
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG command chief visits Citizen Airmen in Maine [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ANG command chief visits Citizen Airmen in Maine
    ANG command chief visits Citizen Airmen in Maine
    ANG command chief visits Citizen Airmen in Maine
    ANG command chief visits Citizen Airmen in Maine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    Maine Air National Guard
    Maine National Guard
    Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT