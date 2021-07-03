U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard (ANG), meets with Airmen assigned to the 265th Combat Communications Squadron and 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron, Maine National Guard, during a visit to South Portland Air Guard Station, South Portland, Maine, March 7, 2021. While in Maine, Williams traveled to several ANG facilities, including South Portland Air Guard Station, 101st Air Refueling Wing, and Maine Joint Force Headquarters, to meet with Airmen, learn more about their mission and thank members for serving. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 10:32 Photo ID: 6546783 VIRIN: 210307-Z-MT804-1073 Resolution: 6776x4840 Size: 6.03 MB Location: SOUTH PORTLAND, ME, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG command chief visits Citizen Airmen in Maine [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.