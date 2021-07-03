Bomber Task Force executes mission in Middle East

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Walker, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, provides aerial refueling to a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 7, 2021. This was the U.S. Air Force’s fourth bomber deployment into the Middle East this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 06:54
|Photo ID:
|6546505
|VIRIN:
|210307-F-WV456-0413
|Resolution:
|5520x3685
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
