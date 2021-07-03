Bomber Task Force executes mission in Middle East

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron provides aerial refueling to a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing over the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), March 7, 2021.The U.S. Air Force routinely moves aircraft and personnel into, out of, and around the CENTCOM AOR to meet mission requirements, and to train with regional partners, underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

