Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bomber Task Force executes mission in Middle East [Image 5 of 7]

    Bomber Task Force executes mission in Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron provides aerial refueling to a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing over the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), March 7, 2021.The U.S. Air Force routinely moves aircraft and personnel into, out of, and around the CENTCOM AOR to meet mission requirements, and to train with regional partners, underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 06:54
    Photo ID: 6546503
    VIRIN: 210307-F-WV456-0167
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force executes mission in Middle East [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bomber Task Force executes mission in Middle East
    Bomber Task Force executes mission in Middle East
    Bomber Task Force executes mission in Middle East
    Bomber Task Force executes mission in Middle East
    Bomber Task Force executes mission in Middle East
    Bomber Task Force executes mission in Middle East
    Bomber Task Force executes mission in Middle East

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    KC-10
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT