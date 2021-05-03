Bastogne Deploys in Support of FEMA to Chicago

U.S. Army Capt. Chance Baker, commander, C Company, 426 Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division, left, speaks with Lt. Col. Derek Di Bello, commander, 426 Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division, right, in the parking lot of the 426 Brigade Support battalion prior to boarding the bus to the flight line March 5 on Fort Campbell, Ky. At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 200 Soldiers with the 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), deployed from Fort Campbell, Ky., on March 5, 2021, to Chicago, Ill., in support of a state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Center at the city’s United Center. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright)

