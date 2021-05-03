Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bastogne Deploys in Support of FEMA to Chicago [Image 3 of 3]

    Bastogne Deploys in Support of FEMA to Chicago

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Col. Robert Born, commander, 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division, greets and bids the Soldiers in his command from 426 Brigade Support Battalion, "Taskmasters" farewell as they board the plane to Chicago to assist with the vaccination plan March 5 on Fort Campbell, Ky. At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 200 Soldiers with the 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), deployed from Fort Campbell, Ky., on March 5, 2021, to Chicago, Ill., in support of a state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Center at the city’s United Center. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas)

    This work, Bastogne Deploys in Support of FEMA to Chicago [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Lynnwood Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chicago
    Vaccine
    101st
    Bastogne
    COVID-19

