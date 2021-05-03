Bastogne Deploys in Support of FEMA to Chicago

Col. Robert Born, commander, 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division, greets and bids the Soldiers in his command from 426 Brigade Support Battalion, "Taskmasters" farewell as they board the plane to Chicago to assist with the vaccination plan March 5 on Fort Campbell, Ky. At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 200 Soldiers with the 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), deployed from Fort Campbell, Ky., on March 5, 2021, to Chicago, Ill., in support of a state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Center at the city’s United Center. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas)

