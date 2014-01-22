CFAO Port Operations

210305-N-GG858-1007 OKINAWA, Japan (March 5, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Lauren Lafond, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), drives a forklift to pick up a pneumatic fender on White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan, March 5. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Firmansyah Pradipta)

