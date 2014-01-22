Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAO Port Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAO Port Operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.22.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    210305-N-GG858-1007 OKINAWA, Japan (March 5, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Lauren Lafond, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), drives a forklift to pick up a pneumatic fender on White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan, March 5. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Firmansyah Pradipta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2014
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 21:36
    Photo ID: 6546215
    VIRIN: 210305-N-GG858-1006
    Resolution: 6125x4088
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Port Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAO Port Operations
    CFAO Port Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    water
    small boat
    utility boat
    Us Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT