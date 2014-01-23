CFAO Port Operations

210305-N-GG858-1009 OKINAWA, Japan (March 5, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Ledarius McAfee, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), releases the hook on a boat trailer on White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan, March 5. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Firmansyah Pradipta)

