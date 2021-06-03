Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1431st EN CO (SAPPER) Soldiers in Washington DC [Image 3 of 4]

    1431st EN CO (SAPPER) Soldiers in Washington DC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers from the 1431st Engineer Company (SAPPER), Michigan National Guard, prepare to take unit photos near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., March 6, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 15:14
    Photo ID: 6545943
    VIRIN: 210306-Z-SD031-1007
    Resolution: 3858x2572
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: MARQUETTE, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1431st EN CO (SAPPER) Soldiers in Washington DC [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    177th MP Bde
    1431st EN Co
    107th EN Bn
    Capitol Response

