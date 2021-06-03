Soldiers with the 1431st Engineer Company (SAPPER), Michigan National Guard, pose for a unit photo near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., March 6, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.07.2021 15:14 Photo ID: 6545944 VIRIN: 210306-Z-SD031-1005 Resolution: 4738x3159 Size: 2.87 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: LANSING, MI, US Hometown: MARQUETTE, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1431st EN CO (SAPPER) Soldiers in Washington DC [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.