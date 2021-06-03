Her Hair Story

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sonia Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kenisha Walls, 145th Airlift Wing personnel officer, pauses to discuss new religious accommodations and the new hair regulations at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Mar. 6, 2021. Effective Feb. 2021, Air Force females are allowed to wear one or two braids, or a ponytail not exceeding the length of their underarm inseam. They may also have bangs that touch their eyebrows.

