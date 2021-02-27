The Michigan National Guard delivers COVID-19 vaccine to YMCA

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Otho D. Scarbrough, 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, currently serving as the non-commisioned officer in charge of the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 response Task Force Bronco, distributes the COVID-19 vaccine during a community based COVID-19 vaccination clinic, at the YMCA of Battle Creek, Michigan, Feb. 27, 2021. Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Teams were requested by the Calhoun County Health Department to provide vaccines for the 65 and older residents. The Michigan National Guard has augmented with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to support local health care organizations, as requested, in the administration of the vaccine to Michiganders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

