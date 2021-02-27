Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Michigan National Guard delivers COVID-19 vaccine to YMCA [Image 2 of 5]

    The Michigan National Guard delivers COVID-19 vaccine to YMCA

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    A Michigan Air National Guard medic assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 response Task Force Bronco, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a Calhoun County resident at community based COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at the YMCA of Battle Creek, Michigan, Feb. 27, 2021. Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Teams were requested by the Calhoun County Health Department to provide vaccines for the 65 and older residents. The Michigan National Guard has augmented with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to support local health care organizations, as requested, in the administration of the vaccine to Michiganders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 13:29
    VIRIN: 210227-Z-FY465-1081
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Michigan National Guard delivers COVID-19 vaccine to YMCA [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    Task Force Bronco
    Battle Creek
    YMCA
    Michigan National Guard
    COVID-19

