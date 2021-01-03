A U.S. Marine with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, prepares to conduct platoon attacks in Kuwait, Mar. 1, 2021. Platoon Attacks help enhance a unit’s ability to conduct offensive operations which allows the combat element to maintain the tactical advantage on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2021 07:48
|Photo ID:
|6545696
|VIRIN:
|210301-M-DY697-0003
|Resolution:
|1280x1920
|Size:
|442.37 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, V31 Platoon Attacks [Image 3 of 3], by GySgt Melissa Marnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT