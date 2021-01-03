V31 Platoon Attacks

A U.S. Marine with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, prepares to conduct platoon attacks in Kuwait, Mar. 1, 2021. Platoon Attacks help enhance a unit’s ability to conduct offensive operations which allows the combat element to maintain the tactical advantage on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)

