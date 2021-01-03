Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V31 Platoon Attacks [Image 2 of 3]

    V31 Platoon Attacks

    KUWAIT

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    A U.S. Marine with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, prepares to conduct platoon attacks in Kuwait, Mar. 1, 2021. Platoon Attacks help enhance a unit’s ability to conduct offensive operations which allows the combat element to maintain the tactical advantage on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 07:48
    Photo ID: 6545694
    VIRIN: 210301-M-DY697-0002
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 341.33 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V31 Platoon Attacks [Image 3 of 3], by GySgt Melissa Marnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    1st Marine Division
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC

