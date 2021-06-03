Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bomber Task Force mission to Middle East [Image 5 of 5]

    Bomber Task Force mission to Middle East

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    B-52H Stratofortress “Wham Bam II”, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on March 6, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. The U.S. military maintains a strong bomber force, capable of deploying combat power on short notice. Bomber Task Force missions provide opportunities to train and integrate with regional partners and is an important element of a broader deterrent strategy in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 07:28
    Photo ID: 6545685
    VIRIN: 210306-F-GB336-227
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.11 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force mission to Middle East [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bomber Task Force mission to Middle East
    Bomber Task Force mission to Middle East
    Bomber Task Force mission to Middle East
    Bomber Task Force mission to Middle East
    Bomber Task Force mission to Middle East

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Minot Air Force Base
    5th Bomb Wing
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Bomber Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT