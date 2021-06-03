Three B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, taxi in preparation for a Bomber Task Force mission to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on March 6, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. The U.S. military maintains a strong bomber force, capable of deploying combat power on short notice. Bomber Task Force missions provide opportunities to train and integrate with regional partners and is an important element of a broader deterrent strategy in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.07.2021 07:29 Photo ID: 6545682 VIRIN: 210306-F-GB336-180 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 25.19 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force mission to Middle East [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.