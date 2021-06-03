Bomber Task Force mission to Middle East

Three B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, taxi in preparation for a Bomber Task Force mission to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on March 6, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. The U.S. military maintains a strong bomber force, capable of deploying combat power on short notice. Bomber Task Force missions provide opportunities to train and integrate with regional partners and is an important element of a broader deterrent strategy in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)
