Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    442d Fighter Wing commander brainstorms way forward for key spouse program [Image 3 of 3]

    442d Fighter Wing commander brainstorms way forward for key spouse program

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Air Force Col. Mike Schultz, the 442d Fighter Wing Commander, spoke with key spouses, commanders, and first sergeants March 6, 2021, at the base theater on Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. The meeting was a back-and-forth intended to help the key spouse program reach more of the wing’s Airmen. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bob Jennings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 15:03
    Photo ID: 6545056
    VIRIN: 210306-F-QV161-0015
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 442d Fighter Wing commander brainstorms way forward for key spouse program [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    442d Fighter Wing commander brainstorms way forward for key spouse program
    442d Fighter Wing commander brainstorms way forward for key spouse program
    442d Fighter Wing commander brainstorms way forward for key spouse program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Key Spouse
    442d Fighter Wing
    KC Hawgs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT