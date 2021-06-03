Air Force Col. Mike Schultz, the 442d Fighter Wing Commander, spoke with key spouses, commanders, and first sergeants March 6, 2021, at the base theater on Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. The meeting was a back-and-forth intended to help the key spouse program reach more of the wing’s Airmen. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bob Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 15:03 Photo ID: 6545054 VIRIN: 210306-F-QV161-0012 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 7.39 MB Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 442d Fighter Wing commander brainstorms way forward for key spouse program [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.