    Director of the Air National Guard presents demolition project at Muñiz Air National Guard Base [Image 2 of 3]

    Director of the Air National Guard presents demolition project at Muñiz Air National Guard Base

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard and Maj. Gen. Juan J. Reyes, adjutant general, Puerto Rico National Guard, conduct the symbolic unveiling to the new Contingency Response facility at Muñiz Air National Guard Base March 5, 2021. The new hangar facility will be built at a cost of $36 million and will be capable of holding a C-17 Globemater III aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Tomas Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 08:04
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    ANG
    PRNG
    National Guard

