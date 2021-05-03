Director of the Air National Guard presents demolition project at Muñiz Air National Guard Base

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard and Maj. Gen. Juan J. Reyes, adjutant general, Puerto Rico National Guard, conduct the symbolic unveiling to the new Contingency Response facility at Muñiz Air National Guard Base March 5, 2021. The new hangar facility will be built at a cost of $36 million and will be capable of holding a C-17 Globemater III aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Tomas Ramirez)

Date Taken: 03.05.2021
Date Posted: 03.06.2021
Photo by SSgt Eliezer Soto