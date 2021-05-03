From left: U.S. Air Force Col. Pete Boone, 156th Wing commander; Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director, Air National Guard, Brig Gen. Travis Acheson, assistant adjutant general - Air, Puerto Rico National Guard, Maj. Gen. Juan Reyes, adjutant general, Puerto Rico National Guard, and retired Lt. Col. José Olmos, representing the Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner’s office, conduct the symbolic demolition of the base Hangar 1 project at Muñiz Air National Guard Base March 5, 2021. The new hangar facility that will be built at this location, at a cost of $36 million, will be home to the 156th Contingency Response Group and will be capable of holding a C-17 Globemater III aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Tomas Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 08:04 Photo ID: 6544812 VIRIN: 210305-Z-F3910-2001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 21.68 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Director of the Air National Guard presents demolition project at Muñiz Air National Guard Base [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.