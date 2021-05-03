USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay

SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 5, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Brittany Lucas, left, from Breda, Iowa, and Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Molly Perkins, from Concord, New Hampshire, handle a line as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) departs Souda Bay, Greece, March 5, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

