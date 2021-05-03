Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay

    GREECE

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 5, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Brittany Lucas, left, from Breda, Iowa, and Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Molly Perkins, from Concord, New Hampshire, handle a line as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) departs Souda Bay, Greece, March 5, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 07:58
    Photo ID: 6544810
    VIRIN: 210305-N-UL352-1047
    Resolution: 5259x3506
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay
    USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay
    USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay
    USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay
    USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay
    USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Greece
    Sea and Anchor
    US Navy
    USS Laboon
    DDG 58

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT