USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay

SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 5, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) man the rails as Laboon sails past the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), March 5, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

