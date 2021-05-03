Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Director of the Air National Guard visits Puerto Rico COVID-19 vaccination site [Image 3 of 3]

    Director of the Air National Guard visits Puerto Rico COVID-19 vaccination site

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon Quinones 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jose Reyes, adjutant general, Puerto Rico National Guard, greet Soldiers assigned to a COVID-19 immunization site at the Pedrín Zorrilla coliseum Puerto Rico, March 5, 2021. Loh and Reyes visited the Pedrín Zorrilla coliseum to thank Guardsmen for serving throughout the pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Víctor Colón)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 07:32
    Photo ID: 6544798
    VIRIN: 210306-Z-BT672-1003
    Resolution: 7846x5231
    Size: 20.64 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director of the Air National Guard visits Puerto Rico COVID-19 vaccination site [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Victor Colon Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Director of the Air National Guard visits Puerto Rico COVID-19 vaccination site
    Director of the Air National Guard visits Puerto Rico COVID-19 vaccination site
    Director of the Air National Guard visits Puerto Rico COVID-19 vaccination site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    PRNG
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT