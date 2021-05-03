Director of the Air National Guard visits Puerto Rico COVID-19 vaccination site

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jose Reyes, adjutant general, Puerto Rico National Guard, greet Soldiers assigned to a COVID-19 immunization site at the Pedrín Zorrilla coliseum Puerto Rico, March 5, 2021. Loh and Reyes visited the Pedrín Zorrilla coliseum to thank Guardsmen for serving throughout the pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Víctor Colón)

