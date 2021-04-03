Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Land Navigation [Image 2 of 2]

    Land Navigation

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    A participant in the Texas Military Department Joint Best Warrior Competition 2021 analyzes a map during the land navigation at Camp Swift, Texas, March 4, 2021. Other components of the competition included a road march, an obstacle course, and the use of combat arms. Following the competition, TMD winners will progress to regionals and test their abilities against finalists from seven other states. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 22:23
    Photo ID: 6544674
    VIRIN: 210304-Z-KR223-0953
    Resolution: 3831x2736
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Land Navigation [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Camp Swift
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department
    Best Warrior Competition 2021

