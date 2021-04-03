A participant in the Texas Military Department Joint Best Warrior Competition 2021 analyzes a map during the land navigation at Camp Swift, Texas, March 4, 2021. Other components of the competition included a road march, an obstacle course, and the use of combat arms. Following the competition, TMD winners will progress to regionals and test their abilities against finalists from seven other states. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 22:23 Photo ID: 6544674 VIRIN: 210304-Z-KR223-0953 Resolution: 3831x2736 Size: 1.16 MB Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Land Navigation [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.