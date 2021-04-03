Participants in the Texas Military Department Joint Best Warrior Competition 2021 arrive at the site of the land navigation portion of the event at Camp Swift, Texas, March 4, 2021. The annual competition promotes the sharpening of warrior skills and leadership qualities, ensuring TMD servicemembers are ready to respond in times of crisis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 22:23
|Photo ID:
|6544673
|VIRIN:
|210304-Z-KR223-0801
|Resolution:
|3771x2694
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SWIFT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Off the Bus [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
