Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Off the Bus [Image 1 of 2]

    Off the Bus

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Participants in the Texas Military Department Joint Best Warrior Competition 2021 arrive at the site of the land navigation portion of the event at Camp Swift, Texas, March 4, 2021. The annual competition promotes the sharpening of warrior skills and leadership qualities, ensuring TMD servicemembers are ready to respond in times of crisis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 22:23
    Photo ID: 6544673
    VIRIN: 210304-Z-KR223-0801
    Resolution: 3771x2694
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Off the Bus [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Off the Bus
    Land Navigation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Camp Swift
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department
    Best Warrior Competition 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT