210221-N-UM706-1142 SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 21, 2021) Sailors recover a Mark VI aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 21:42 Photo ID: 6544669 VIRIN: 210221-N-UM706-1142 Resolution: 5406x3604 Size: 3.48 MB Location: GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASHLAND MARK VI OPS [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.