Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ASHLAND MARK VI OPS [Image 3 of 8]

    ASHLAND MARK VI OPS

    GUAM

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madysson Ritter 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    210221-N-UM706-1146 SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 21, 2021) Sailors recover a Mark VI aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 21:42
    Photo ID: 6544667
    VIRIN: 210221-N-UM706-1146
    Resolution: 5542x3695
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASHLAND MARK VI OPS [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASHLAND FLIGHT OPS
    ASHLAND FLIGHT OPS
    ASHLAND MARK VI OPS
    ASHLAND MARK VI OPS
    ASHLAND MARK VI OPS
    ASHLAND FLIGHT OPS
    ASHLAND SMALL BOAT OPS
    ASHLAND MARK VI OPS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Navy
    Amphibious
    USS Ashland
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT