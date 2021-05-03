Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG visits Middlesex mega-site [Image 1 of 4]

    TAG visits Middlesex mega-site

    EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Col. Lisa J. Hou D.O., right, Interim Adjutant General, bumps elbows, with Sgt. Julian Pantaleon, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), New Jersey Army National Guard, at the COVID-19 Middlesex County vaccination mega-site at Edison, N.J., March 5, 2021. Citizen-Soldiers with the 44th IBCT are assisting healthcare workers in temperature screening, registering and guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

    New Jersey

    Soldiers

    Army

    NJARNG

    COVID19NationalGuard

    COVID-19 vaccine

    TAGS

