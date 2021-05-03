TAG visits Middlesex mega-site

Col. Lisa J. Hou D.O., left, Interim Adjutant General, bumps elbows, with Sgt. Joe Conchucos, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), New Jersey Army National Guard, at the COVID-19 Middlesex County vaccination mega-site at Edison, N.J., March 5, 2021. Citizen-Soldiers with the 44th IBCT are assisting healthcare workers in temperature screening, registering and guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

