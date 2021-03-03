USS John S. McCain BAWT Surface Action Group Exercise

Sailors use a maneuvering board to plot positions of ships assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as part of a surface action group training exercise during the annual U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training exercise. BAWT focuses on joint training and interoperability of coalition forces, and enables real-world proficiency and readiness in response to any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
