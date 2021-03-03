Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John S. McCain BAWT Surface Action Group Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Lt. Yuma Kuwata stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as part of a surface action group training exercise during the annual U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training exercise. BAWT focuses on joint training and interoperability of coalition forces, and enables real-world proficiency and readiness in response to any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 19:07
    Photo ID: 6544573
    VIRIN: 210303-N-HI376-3008
    Resolution: 6013x4295
    Size: 993.48 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain BAWT Surface Action Group Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    JMSDF
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)
    BAWT: Bilateral Advanced Warfare Training

