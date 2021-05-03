Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivator of the Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Motivator of the Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Hediger 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kaleb Deem, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning specialist with 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 5, 2021. “The best way to push yourself beyond your expectations is to create deadlines for your goals,” said Deem, a Belpre, Ohio, native. According to his leadership, Deem has shown a lot of initiative and motivation not only in his job and daily tasks, but also while instructing other Marines. Deem taught a course on Time Phased Deployment Data, and the method in which units deploy embark Marines across the Battalions and Regiment level. He is also recognized among his peers as a “stand out” Marine and maintains a contagious, motivating and positive attitude. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Hediger)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 18:31
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: BELPRE, OH, US
    Motivator of the Week
    USMC
    MAGTF
    2d Marine Division
    Motivator of the Week

