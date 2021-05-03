U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kaleb Deem, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning specialist with 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 5, 2021. “The best way to push yourself beyond your expectations is to create deadlines for your goals,” said Deem, a Belpre, Ohio, native. According to his leadership, Deem has shown a lot of initiative and motivation not only in his job and daily tasks, but also while instructing other Marines. Deem taught a course on Time Phased Deployment Data, and the method in which units deploy embark Marines across the Battalions and Regiment level. He is also recognized among his peers as a “stand out” Marine and maintains a contagious, motivating and positive attitude. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Hediger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 18:31 Photo ID: 6544549 VIRIN: 210305-M-EA659-1057 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 9.72 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Hometown: BELPRE, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Motivator of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Sarah Hediger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.