U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kaleb Deem, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning specialist with 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 5, 2021. “The best way to push yourself beyond your expectations is to create deadlines for your goals,” said Deem, a Belpre, Ohio, native. According to his leadership, Deem has shown a lot of initiative and motivation not only in his job and daily tasks, but also while instructing other Marines. Deem taught a course on Time Phased Deployment Data, and the method in which units deploy embark Marines across the Battalions and Regiment level. He is also recognized among his peers as a “stand out” Marine and maintains a contagious, motivating and positive attitude. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Hediger)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 18:31
|Photo ID:
|6544549
|VIRIN:
|210305-M-EA659-1057
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|9.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|BELPRE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Motivator of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Sarah Hediger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
