    Naval Air Facility El Centro Administers COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Air Facility El Centro Administers COVID-19 Vaccine

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis 

    Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix

    210304-N-AS200-1897 EL CENTRO, Calif. — Hospitalman Gabriel Cabral, assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego, from Calif., Maryland, administers first-round of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Sailors and select Department of Defense support staff onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) EL Centro, March 4, 2021. The mission of NAF El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

    This work, Naval Air Facility El Centro Administers COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

