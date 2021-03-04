210304-N-AS200-1885 EL CENTRO, Calif. — Hospitalman Gabriel Cabral, assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego, from Calif., Maryland, administers first-round of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Sailors and select Department of Defense support staff onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) EL Centro, March 4, 2021. The mission of NAF El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 18:10 Photo ID: 6544509 VIRIN: 210304-N-AS200-1885 Resolution: 4341x3101 Size: 3.8 MB Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Air Facility El Centro Administers COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.