13J Best By Test

25th Infantry Division Fire Control Specialists integrate and coordinate their skills during weapon operations on Schofield Barracks, Feb. 17, 2021. The Soldiers process, integrate, and relay tactical battlefield information from multiple users and sensors to the network of joint fires in support of mission-based operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US