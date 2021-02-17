Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    13J Best By Test [Image 1 of 10]

    13J Best By Test

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    25th Infantry Division Fire Control Specialists integrate and coordinate their skills during weapon operations on Schofield Barracks, Feb. 17, 2021. The Soldiers process, integrate, and relay tactical battlefield information from multiple users and sensors to the network of joint fires in support of mission-based operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 17:57
    Photo ID: 6544490
    VIRIN: 210217-A-PO701-526
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13J Best By Test [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    13J Best By Test
    13J Best By Test
    13J Best By Test
    13J Best By Test
    13J Best By Test
    13J Best By Test
    13J Best By Test
    13J Best By Test
    13J Best By Test
    13J Best By Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Hawaii
    tropic lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT