Joint Marine/Army Operation Steel Crucible

Soldiers from Bravo Battery "Bulls", 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division conduct a night raid to simulate the execution of a joint strike against a high value target. Operation Steel Crucible is a comprehensive, complex 2-week Battalion exercise comprised of key day and night live fires and other joint training events. 3-7 Field Artillery is conducting this operation with numerous partners to further enhance our preparedness to execute a range of missions in various joint, multi-domain battlefield conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US