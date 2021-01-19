Soldiers from Bravo Battery "Bulls", 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division conduct a night raid to simulate the execution of a joint strike against a high value target. Operation Steel Crucible is a comprehensive, complex 2-week Battalion exercise comprised of key day and night live fires and other joint training events. 3-7 Field Artillery is conducting this operation with numerous partners to further enhance our preparedness to execute a range of missions in various joint, multi-domain battlefield conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 17:50
|Photo ID:
|6544466
|VIRIN:
|210119-A-PO701-238
|Resolution:
|2305x1537
|Size:
|924.4 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Marine/Army Operation Steel Crucible [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT