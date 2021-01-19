Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Marine/Army Operation Steel Crucible [Image 2 of 6]

    Joint Marine/Army Operation Steel Crucible

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers from Bravo Battery "Bulls", 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division conduct a night raid to simulate the execution of a joint strike against a high value target. Operation Steel Crucible is a comprehensive, complex 2-week Battalion exercise comprised of key day and night live fires and other joint training events. 3-7 Field Artillery is conducting this operation with numerous partners to further enhance our preparedness to execute a range of missions in various joint, multi-domain battlefield conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

