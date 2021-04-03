Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company SDI Inspection [Image 3 of 7]

    Lima Company SDI Inspection

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Senior Drill Instructor Inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego (MCRDSD), March 4, 2021. The Senior Drill Instructor Inspection is the first of several inspections recruits will undergo throughout the duration of their training at MCRDSD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company SDI Inspection [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

