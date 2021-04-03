Lima Company SDI Inspection

Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Senior Drill Instructor Inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego (MCRDSD), March 4, 2021. The Senior Drill Instructor Inspection is the first of several inspections recruits will undergo throughout the duration of their training at MCRDSD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

