    Water Survival Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Water Survival Training

    BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    A Texas Military Department Soldier participates in a water survival assessment during the Joint Best Warrior Competition 2021 in Bastrop, Texas, March 4, 2021. The annual competition promotes the sharpening of warrior skills and leadership qualities, ensuring TMD servicemembers are ready to respond in times of crisis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 14:21
    This work, Water Survival Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Camp Swift
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department
    Best Warrior Competition 2021

