Water Survival Training

A Texas Military Department Soldier participates in a water survival assessment during the Joint Best Warrior Competition 2021 in Bastrop, Texas, March 4, 2021. The annual competition promotes the sharpening of warrior skills and leadership qualities, ensuring TMD servicemembers are ready to respond in times of crisis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

Date Taken: 03.04.2021
Location: BASTROP, TX, US