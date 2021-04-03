Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Low Crawl [Image 4 of 6]

    Low Crawl

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    A Texas Military Department soldier participates in the obstacle course component of the TMD Joint Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Camp Swift, Texas, March 4, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    This work, Low Crawl [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS

    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Camp Swift
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department
    Best Warrior Competition 2021

