A Texas Military Department soldier participates in the obstacle course component of the TMD Joint Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Camp Swift, Texas, March 4, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

