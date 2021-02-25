The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon wrapped up their offsite training at Camp Lejeune, Feb. 25 2021. Prior to leaving, the platoon did a few performances for the units at Lejeune. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 13:28 Photo ID: 6543907 VIRIN: 210225-M-GN436-844 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 16.23 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Silent Drill Platoon Offsite Performances [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.