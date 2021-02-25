Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silent Drill Platoon Offsite Performances [Image 17 of 18]

    Silent Drill Platoon Offsite Performances

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Kolela 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon wrapped up their offsite training at Camp Lejeune, Feb. 25 2021. Prior to leaving, the platoon did a few performances for the units at Lejeune. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 13:28
    Photo ID: 6543906
    VIRIN: 210225-M-GN436-821
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 15.08 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silent Drill Platoon Offsite Performances [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Silent Drill Platoon
    SDP
    Spring Training

