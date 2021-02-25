The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon wrapped up their offsite training at Camp Lejeune, Feb. 25 2021. Prior to leaving, the platoon did a few performances for the units at Lejeune. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 13:28
|Photo ID:
|6543906
|VIRIN:
|210225-M-GN436-821
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|15.08 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Silent Drill Platoon Offsite Performances [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
