Air Base 101 POL: Fueling the flight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Sabala, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fuels laboratory/logistics readiness flight noncommissioned officer in charge, collects a fuel sample to test its quality at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Niger, Feb. 15, 2021. In addition to testing the quality of fuel each time fuel is received, Sabala also tests the quality of fuel every month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn)

Date Taken: 02.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 Location: NIAMEY, NE