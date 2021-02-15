Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Base 101 POL: Fueling the flight [Image 7 of 7]

    Air Base 101 POL: Fueling the flight

    NIAMEY, NIGER

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Sabala, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fuels laboratory/logistics readiness flight noncommissioned officer in charge, test samples of jet fuel at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Niger, Feb. 15, 2021. Testing jet fuel quality is important because it ensures that the fuel received is free of any contaminants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn)

    TAGS

    POL
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    435 AEW
    768 EABS
    768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron
    435 Air Expeditionary Wing
    AB 101

