Air Base 101 POL: Fueling the flight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Sabala, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fuels laboratory/logistics readiness flight noncommissioned officer in charge, test samples of jet fuel at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Niger, Feb. 15, 2021. Testing jet fuel quality is important because it ensures that the fuel received is free of any contaminants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn)

